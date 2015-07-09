Town Board okays Peconic Avenue fashion shoot

In a special meeting Thursday morning, the Town Board approved a two-day fashion shoot to be staged near the southern end of Peconic Avenue on Tuesday and Wednesday. A crew of 50 to 60 people will be working the shoot at 52 Peconic Avenue, the home of Cary Tamarkin, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day and bringing in two motor homes, four 16-foot cube trucks, 10 to 12 assorted SUVs and two port-a-loos.

The shoot is for Tory Burch, the American fashion designer who has been listed by Forbes this year as the 73rd most powerful woman in the world. It is being done by Moxie Productions in New York City in cooperation with Holly Li Productions of East Hampton and will include shooting of video and still photographs.

The shoot will include models in swim suits and spring women’s fashions.

“What they say they’re going to do, they do,” Police Chief Jim Read said about the producers, noting they conducted a shoot in the area just a few weeks ago.

Organizer Holly Li said many area hotel rooms have been booked and catering is being done by Shelter Island locals. If needed, the organizers would pay for a police officer on the scene.

Neighbors across from the Tamarkin property have agreed to rent their driveway and lawn for catering tables and some vehicles.

Other vehicles may have to be parked off site,perhaps as far away as the Manhanset Firehouse on Cobbetts Lane, Chief Read said. They might also be able to rent parking form nearby hotels since the shoot occurs after the Labor Day weekend, he said.

He asked and the Town Board agreed to require a $10,000 fee up front instead of $8,000, to cover unforeseen costs. If such costs don’t develop, the town would reimburse the extra $2,000.

Highway Department Superintendent and Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. said he had no problem with the application as long as vehicles aren’t parked on ecologically sensitive areas where vegetation could be disturbed.

j.lane@sireporter.com