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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 24 to Saturday, October 3:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Youth Center, $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.

Lego Club, on hiatus.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m., Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m., Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Library Book Club, Members discuss “Plainsong” by Kent Haruf, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Friday Night Dialogues, author Jim Thomson reads “Lies You Wanted to Hear,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free, donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Mashomack Paddle, by kayak or canoe, Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. $45 kayak rental; $30, canoes. Call 749-1001 to reserve. Limited space. Raindate, Sunday, September 27, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Movies at the Library, “Born Yesterday,” 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann, half-hour lecture on diabetes, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

Friday Night Dialogues, “Challenges of Genealogical Research” with Frank Cunningham, 7 p.m. Free, donations accepted.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

DAR anniversary program, “125 Years of the NSDAR” by Jolene R. Mullen, national chair, Lineage Research Committee, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Everyone welcome.

MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 28: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.

September 29: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.