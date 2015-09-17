The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 17 to Thursday, September 24.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. No class on September 19.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.

Lego Club, on hiatus.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m., Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Friday Night Dialogues, “The Importance of National Parks,” with Cortney Worrall from National Parks Conservation Association, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

Exhibit and reception, photographer Mary Ellen McGayhey will display her photos of national parks in conjunction with Friday Night Dialogues, 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Friends of Trees annual meeting, Shelter Island Library, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 749-3225 for more info.

Three Sisters harvest program, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m., cooking demos, tastings, song, dance and drumming. $15 adults; students 18 and under free. House tours and self-guided ground tours available. 749-0626.

Book reading by Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel, medicine woman and tribal historian of Mohegan Tribe, 1:30 p.m., Sylvester Manor.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Cookbook Club, choose a recipe, make it and share, theme is “Squash B’Gosh,” Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.

Informational bowling meeting, for men and women’s leagues, 7 p.m., American Legion. Call Stephanie Tybaert at 749-0457 or Stan Beckwith at 749-0993.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Health Matters, with Dr. Ann Desire, half-hour lecture on nutrition, physical activity and obesity, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

After School Nature, take a hike and make a journey stick and a fall-themed snack, Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to save a spot. Free; donations appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Library Book Club, Members discuss “Plainsong” by Kent Haruf, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

September 19: Village of Dering Harbor ZBA meeting, Village Hall, 9:30 a.m.

September 21: Community Preservation Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

September 21: School Board, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

September 21: CAC, 7:30 p.m.

September 22: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 23: Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m.