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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 17 to Thursday, September 24.

EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m., Saturday, 9 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476. No class on September 19.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250. Through October.
Lego Club, on hiatus.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m., Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Friday Night Dialogues, “The Importance of National Parks,” with Cortney Worrall from National Parks Conservation Association, 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free; donations appreciated.

Exhibit and reception, photographer Mary Ellen McGayhey will display her photos of national parks in conjunction with Friday Night Dialogues, 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Friends of Trees annual meeting, Shelter Island Library, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 749-3225 for more info.

Three Sisters harvest program, Sylvester Manor, 12 noon to 3 p.m., cooking demos, tastings, song, dance and drumming. $15 adults; students 18 and under free. House tours and self-guided ground tours available. 749-0626.

Book reading by Melissa Tantaquidgeon Zobel, medicine woman and tribal historian of Mohegan Tribe, 1:30 p.m., Sylvester Manor.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Cookbook Club, choose a recipe, make it and share, theme is “Squash B’Gosh,” Shelter Island Library, 6 p.m.
Informational bowling meeting, for men and women’s leagues, 7 p.m., American Legion. Call Stephanie Tybaert at 749-0457 or Stan Beckwith at 749-0993.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Health Matters, with Dr. Ann Desire, half-hour lecture on nutrition, physical activity and obesity, followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

After School Nature, take a hike and make a journey stick and a fall-themed snack, Mashomack Preserve, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to save a spot. Free; donations appreciated.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Library Book Club, Members discuss “Plainsong” by Kent Haruf, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 19: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

September 19: Village of Dering Harbor ZBA meeting, Village Hall, 9:30 a.m.

September 21: Community Preservation Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

September 21: School Board, 7 p.m., school boardroom.

September 21: CAC, 7:30 p.m.

September 22: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 23: Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m.