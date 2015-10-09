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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 10 to Wednesday, September 16:

EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on hiatus.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
PTSA Back to School BBQ, for students, their families and faculty, 5 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island School. Bring your own beverages and a side dish or dessert to share.

Friday Night Dialogues, screening of “The Fireboats of 9/11,” followed by discussion about preservation of Fire Fighter. Judith Hole, moderator, and Fire Fighter Museum President Charlie Richie. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
Mashomack beach clean up, join annual coastal clean up, all ages, community service hours available, 9 to 11 a.m. 749-1001.

Ram Island Association clean up, 9 to 11 a.m. Call Richard Denning at 749-2315 for more info and leave your name and email address.

Roald Dahl’s birthday, kids celebrate at Shelter Island Library, 12:30 p.m. 749-0042.

Mystery Book Club, members discuss “Death at La Fenice” by Donna Leon, 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. 749-0042.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m., Reverend Canon Paul Forsyth Wancura will preach, final service of season.

Second Sunday Summer Strings, Pascal Gemme and Yann Falquet of Genticorum, Sylvester Manor creekside stage, 5 p.m. Tickets cost $15, $10 for students, free for kids under 10. Call 749-0626 or visit eventbrite.com.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
WCC luncheon, monthly meeting, 12 noon, Presbyterian Church’s Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker, Jim Colligan. Bring a sandwich and a mug; dessert and beverages provided. A monetary donation or non-perishable food for the Food Pantry appreciated.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
Health Matters series, with Dr. Ann Desire, half-hour lecture on substance abuse followed by Q & A, Shelter Island Library, 10:15 a.m. Free.

Tween Book Bingo, kids in grades 6 and up, win books and other prizes, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m.

MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 10: WMAC, 6 p.m.

September 11: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 14: MS4, 3 p.m.

September 14: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m.

September 14: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

September 15: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 15: EMS meeting, 4:30 p.m.

September 16: Zoning Board of Appeals, CANCELLED.