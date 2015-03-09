The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, September 3 to Thursday, September 10:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library, Wades Beach, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 749-0042. Last one!

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

ArtSI exhibit and reception, at Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center, 6 p.m. Free. Exhibit will also be on display Saturday, September 5 from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Visit artsi.info.

Aletheia Piano Trio, Perlman Music Program alumna Francesca dePasquale, violin, Juliette Herlin, cello and Fei-Fei Dong, piano. 7:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Tickets, $25, free for kids 18 and under. For tickets, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org or call 212-877-5045.

Friday Night Dialogues, Peter Lighte, author, “Host of Memories: Tales of Inevitable Happenstance,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Lions Club Snapper Derby, for kids, trophies for most fish caught and released, biggest bluefish and snapper. Keep one fish for weigh-in, 5 p.m. American Legion. Free T-shirts and food for participants.

Haul seine demo, family event, Mashomack Preserve, 6:15 to 8 p.m. Marshmallow roast follows. Insect repellent suggested. Call 749-1001 to reserve a spot. Free; donations appreciated.

Alumni piano trio, Perlman Music Program, David Kaplan, piano, Areta Zhulla, violin and Jia Kim, cello. 7:30 p.m. See September 4 listing.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Charles Read Heydt, 10:30 a.m.

Friends of Music concert, Lark Quartet, Presbyterian Church, 8 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Garden Club workshop, with Peter Clarke from Clarke’s Gardens in Greenport, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Everyone welcome; free.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

September 7: All Town buildings closed.

September 8: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

September 8: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

September 8: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

September 10: WMAC, 6 p.m.