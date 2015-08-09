Stiles to wed Naturman

Susan and Marc Stiles of Houston, Texas and Lisa and Roy Naturman of Harding Township, New Jersey have announced the engagement of their children, Amanda Stiles and Daniel Naturman.

Amanda and Daniel met in 2014. He attends Florida State College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville, Florida and graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee in 2012.

Amanda graduated in May 2015 and is currently an intern in the small animal program at Colorado State University Veterinary in Fort Collins, Colorado. Dan proposed to Mandy at Chasm Lake in Colorado.

Florence Smolko and Elizabeth Stiles are the future bride’s grandmothers.

Elaine and Paul Feldman, residents of Shelter Island and Morristown, New Jersey and Leonard and Florence Naturman of Scotch Plains, New Jersey are the future groom’s grandparents.

A 2017 wedding is planned.