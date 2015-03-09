Social studies teacher hired under new regulations

In a special Board of Education meeting Wednesday, Sean Brennan was appointed to teach social studies courses at Shelter Island School this year. He was hired at a salary of $60,601.

Mr. Brennan is the first teacher to be appointed since implementation of the new requirement that took place July 1, linking tenure potential to the state-mandated Annual Professional Performance Review.

Accordingly, during a four-year probationary period, he must receive three annual composite ratings of “effective” or “highly effective” and can’t have any composite rating of “ineffective” in the fourth year of the probationary period.

The controversial APPR scores originally were calculated on the basis of allotting 20 percent of each teacher’s rating on performance by the teacher’s students on standardized tests.

But Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature have now raised the testing component to 50 percent of the overall score.

Individual school districts must adopt a plan for implementing the APPR each year. If a district’s plan fails to be accepted by the State Education Department, a previous year’s plan that was found to be consistent with the law will be used.

j.lane@sireporter.com