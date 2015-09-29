Shelter Island varsity golfers on course for a winning year

After suffering a rough start, the Shelter Island School varsity golf team, almost halfway through the season, is already making a comeback.

Things were looking gloomy as the team dropped their first three matches to open the season. In the match against Southold/Greenport, the team lost a squeaker by just 2 strokes. In that match, our number one, Nick Young, had his best round of the season with a 38.

However, in the next two matches things changed for the Indians, winning big over McGann-Mercy at Olde Vine Golf Club in Riverhead. The team won 8 to 1 and by a total of 28 strokes. In the match everyone played well. Five of our six players won their matches. They were,: Nicholas Young, Erik Thilberg, Henry Lang, Bianca Evangelista and Owen Gibbs.

Our number two man, Richard Ruscica only lost by 2 shots. This was a thrilling, mood-changing victory for the Indians.

By the end of the week, things got even better for the home team. They won again! This time defeating Hampton Bays on their home course, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. This was a 6 to 3 victory with three of our players winning matches and three losing.

The winners were Richard Ruscica, Erik Thilberg and Owen Gibbs. Even though three won and three lost, we get 3 extra points for playing over-all better golf. We were 6 shots better in our total score.

In less than a half season, the team has already tied last year’s winning record. As coach, I’m delighted with the team’s performance. My goal has always been to make golfers who can enjoy this great game later in life.

I want them to play well enough to go out with their friends and enjoy the beauty of the great golf courses of the world. I have to keep reminding people that they say “play” golf, not “work” golf.

That is exactly what these youngsters are doing and I’m enjoying it. I must admit that winning is more fun than losing and the Indians will be going for three in a row against Riverhead, at Cherry Creek this week. Go Indians!