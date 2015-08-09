Shelter Island Snapper Derby 2015: Photos

The Shelter Island Snapper Derby marked the “unofficial” end of summer this weekend. The event, which has taken place for more than two decades, is sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club along with many individuals.

Organized by Islander Darrin Binder and his volunteer staff, the derby took place on Saturday, September 5 at the American Legion Hall.

The derby is really two parts — one to measure the fishing prowess of the anglers and the second to see whose logo design will grace the front of the Derby T-shirts handed out to all the participants at next year’s competition.

More details for the Derby can be found on its website: shelterislandsnapperderby.com.

See more photos on Shelter Island by northforker.

Also check out videos and more photos on shelterislandsnapperderby.org.