Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Lawrenson, King, Moran

Kenneth Lawrenson

Kenneth Newcomb Lawrenson, age 62, passed away on August 31, 2015.

Originally from Ridgewood, New Jersey, Kenneth’s family moved to Hay Beach where he attended Shelter Island High School.

Kenneth is survived by his children; nieces and nephews; father, Richard Lawrenson; sisters, Lura Gay Lawrenson and Barbara Larsen; and brothers, Thomas and Peter Lawrenson.

An full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.

Vincent E. King

Vincent E. King of Shelter Island died at his home on August 28, 2015. He was 96 years old.

Vincent was born May 25, 1919 in Sagaponack to Mildred and Vincent King. He graduated from Beaumont High School in California and Riverside Junior College, also in California.

In 1940 he joined the United States Army Air Corps after which he was employed by Sperry Gyroscope for many years. Following Sperry, he went to work for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and when he left there, he went into the construction business with his son Wayne.

His son continued with the business and Vincent pursued his life-long love of working with wood. He was a master cabinet maker and builder of custom furniture and speciality wood items.

In 1940, Vincent married Lauretta M. McDermott, daughter of William and Anna McDermott.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Lauretta; his son Wayne; his daughters Patricia Labrozzi and Diane Anderson; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Thomas J. Moran

Thomas J. Moran of Greenport died August 31, 2015.

Mr. Moran was born August 24, 1931. He was 84.

The family will receive visitors today, Thursday, September 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m., Friday, September 4, at Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island. Burial will take place at the church cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow in a future edition of the Reporter.