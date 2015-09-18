Shelter Island Reporter obituaries

Thomas James Moran

Former longtime Shelter Island resident Thomas James Moran of Greenport died August 31, 2015 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He was 84.

He was born August 24, 1931, in Franklin Square to Josephine (Barry) and Thomas Moran. He married Madeline (née Nicoll) on December 28, 1993, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Shelter Island.

Mr. Moran received a Bachelor of Science in education and for 25 years was a teacher with the North Bellmore Union Free School District.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years, achieving the rank of private first class.

The Morans lived on the Island from 1993 until they moved to Peconic Landing in 2009. They continued to be actively involved with the St. Mary’s community.

Family members said Mr. Moran enjoyed gardening, music and books.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Stuart Nicoll, Wesley Nicoll, and Jennifer and Jehan Ghouse; his cousins Elsie Tomlin, Peg Lee and Dick Lee; and two grandchildren. Mr. Moran was predeceased by his brother, Jack, in 2008.

The family received visitors September 3 at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service took place September 4 at St. Mary’s, officiated by the Reverend Charles F. McCarron.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 26 St. Mary’s Road, P. O. Box 1660, Shelter Island. NY 11964.

Donald W. Macgeorge

Donald W. Macgeorge, 83, of Zellwood, Florida, passed away September 2, 2015.

Mr. Macgeorge was born November 10, 1931 in Huntington.

He was a mechanic in the automotive industry.

He is survived by his loving wife Jean Macgeorge of Zellwood; children Donna Hultin of Zellwood, Patricia (Bill) Morris of Palm Harbor, Florida, Steven (Tracey) Macgeorge of Apopka, Florida and Michael (Diana) Macgeorge of Casselberry, Florida; eight grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society local chapter.

A service will take place Friday, September 25, 2015 at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Episcopal Church, Mount Dora, Florida.

Edward Bennett Reith

Edward Bennett Reith, our wonderful, loving, funny, smart-as-whip, kind, gracious, big-hearted father, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2015.

Ed, with his quiet demeanor and determination of a thousand souls, was truly an amazing man. He had a brilliant mind and spirit and was deeply loved by all who knew him. Born July 4, 1934 in Manhattan, he eloped with Tempe, the love of his life, on March 2, 1957. He has missed her terribly since she left in 2013; they are together again, at last.

Ed worked over 30 years as an electrical engineer, as a job shopper, moving from one interesting assignment to another, after graduating from Columbia University, School of Engineering. In 1991 he became the proprietor of Brooklawn Discount Liquors and worked retail until his quasi retirement at 78.

When Ed was 38, he had the first of three bypass heart surgeries as well as a number of angioplasties later in life. Through all theses procedures his resilience was awe-inspiring. He was never waylaid long, always returning to work as soon as he could. He had the courage of a lion and stamina of an elk; but as we liked to tease him, he just occasionally needed a valve job, every seven years or so.

Throughout the years, Ed and Tempe maintained two warm and happy homes — in Easton, Connecticut and Shelter Island, where they enjoyed entertaining friends, playing bridge and spending time on the water.

Ed retained virtually everything he ever read, and he did so voraciously. He passed on his love of reading to his children and grandchildren. He was a consummate Trival Pursuit champion, unmatched in number of questions answered successfully and more than once obnoxiously told us to ask him a question he didn’t know.

During his life he was a member of the Lions Club, Christ’s Church in Easton, Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Shelter Island Yacht Club.

Those left to cherish his pearls of wisdom and hear his voice from beyond the grave forever telling us, “you should be more polite,” if someone gives you money, don’t turn it down, just say thank you,” “take care of your name, it’s all you’ll ever have,” are his son, Russell Reith and his wife Aiping; daughters, Amelia Gabriel, Sarah McArthur and Anne Reith; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Adam and his wife Mandy, Laura, Dylan and Edward. He was predeceased by his son Gerald.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, at 11 a.m., Christ’s Church, Easton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in his name, for only through modern science was he able to live for 43 more years and we are forever grateful.

Brian R. Boeckmann

Brian R. Boeckmann of Cutchogue died at home September 7, 2015. He was 59.

He was born January 20, 1956, in West Virginia to Robert and Mary (Oates) Boeckmann.

Mr. Boeckmann was the golf course superintendent for Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Family members said he enjoyed photography, golf and horticulture.

Predeceased by his parents and his stepdaughter, Laura, Mr. Boeckmann is survived by his wife, Lois (née Meyer), and his stepchildren, TJ and Christine.

The family received visitors September 12 and 13 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service was held at the funeral home September 13. Burial took place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation.

Evelyn “Tuya” McNamara

Evelyn “Tuya” McNamara, 83, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 12, 2015.

Tuya is survived by her husband, Thomas D. McNamara; daughters Julie M. Frankie and Tomi R. McNamara; the joy of her life, her grandson Douglas McNamara Frankie; brothers Don and Bo Hays of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 in the chapel of Amory Funeral Home, 410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, Virginia 23692. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Tuya will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Amory Funeral Home for “Tuya’s Charities.”