Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Anna Graham, 56, of New York City was driving on North Ferry Road on September 17 when she was stopped and ticketed for aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Also on the 17th, Eric J. Koszalka, 45, of Shelter Island was given a summons for speeding on New York Avenue — 48 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Mayda Y. Lopez Ramoe, 34, of Greenport was given two tickets on New York Avenue on September 20 for failure to use the designated lane and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

George B. Cordova of Queens Village was driving southbound on Sunnyside Avenue, a two-lane, dirt road, on September 16 when he hit a rock, causing him to swerve slightly off the roadway and run into a tree. There was over $1,000 in damage to the front end of his pick up. There was no damage to the tree and no injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported a deer, possibly injured, in Shorewood on September 15; it was gone when police arrived.

Police responded to a report of harassment by mail on September 15

On September 15, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked in Dering Harbor with someone sitting inside. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Police responded to a case of criminal mischief in the Heights on September 16.

A passing motorist told police about two unattended bags in front of North Ferry on September 17. According to ferry personnel, the owner had left to park his vehicle, he returned and took the ferry with his bags.

A caller reported dogs barking at about 11:45 p.m. on September 17 in the Center. Police waited on site for approximately 30 minutes without hearing any barking.

On September 17, police investigated a dispute regarding property lines.

A burglary alarm went off at a residence in South Ferry Hills on September 17. Police found the front door slightly ajar but there was no sign of forced entry.

A caller told police about a large party at a Center residence at approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 17. Police found a person working quietly at home with the radio on low.

A case of petit larceny was reported on September 18.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at a residence in Silver Beach on September 18. Cooking had set off the alarm; there was no fire.

A dog at large was reported on a roadway in Hay Beach on September 19. It was gone when police arrived.

An injured deer was reported on September 20 on Ram Island. Police had to put the deer down.

A downed wire in HiLo was reported on September 20; Cablevision was notified.

A caller who was walking in Westmoreland on September 20 became alarmed when dogs ran off their property onto the street, growling and barking at her. Police spoke to the owner who said the dogs had gotten out by accident; he apologized for causing the walker concern.

A marine unit assisted with a safety patrol of the Great Peconic Race on September 20. One person was pulled from the water off Jenning’s Point when his boat capsized in rough water and wind. He was returned safely and without injury to shore.

Goats were reported at large on a South Ferry Hills roadway on September 20. The owner was advised and retrieved them.

Police responded and mitigated a verbal dispute in the Center on September 21.

On September 21, police investigated a case of harassment.

Following a September 21 call about noises at the former nursery in the Center, police found no evidence of people inside the building. Part of the metal roofing was loose and banging in the wind, which could have caused the noise.

Police received a call about an open door at a boarded up building in West Neck on September 17. No people were found on the site.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 16, 18 and 19.