Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Joshua C. Levine, 41, of Brooklyn was operating a boat off Shell Beach Point on September 6 when he was ticketed by a marine unit for having two children under the age of 12 on board without PFDs.

Ian Laviano, 16, of Oyster Bay was given a summons off Crescent Beach on September 6 for operating a PWC without PFDs for two passengers.

On September 11, Anthony J. Montella, 20, of Sanibel, Florida was driving on North Ferry Road when he was ticketed for using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Ian T. Burke,18, of Southampton and Trent J. Firestine, 31, of Sag Harbor were each given a summons on September 14 on South Ferry and North Ferry roads repectively for driving with suspended/revoked registrations.

Luis B. Sequilanda, 29, of East Hampton was given two tickets on September 14 on South Ferry Road for driving while using a portable electronic device and for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Phyllis McGorry of Shelter Island was driving on Rocky Point Road on September 9 when she made a left turn on to Nostrand Parkway. She crossed into the other lane and hit a vehicle driven by Pedro E. Rodriquez of New York City. There was over $1,000 in damage to the right front quarter panel, grille and hood of Ms. McGorry’s vehicle and the right front quarter panel and bumper of Mr. Rodriquez’s.

Colleen M. Smith of Shelter Island drove her vehicle into her driveway on September 10 but neglected to put the vehicle into park. It rolled backwards downhill, onto Baldwin Road, and hit a fire hydrant. There was no damage to the hydrant but over $1,000 to the right rear quarter panel and bumper of the vehicle.

Samer Kamel Rabih of Allentown, Pennsylvania was making a U-turn at Piccozzi’s Gas Station on September 10 when the tail end of his trailer hit the roof, causing minor damage to the gutter. There was no damage to the trailer.

Patrick A. Lockwood of East Hampton was driving southbound on South Cartwright Road on September 14 when a deer ran into the driver’s-side door, causing under $1,000 in damage. The deer was killed in the accident.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller complained about dogs barking in the Center on September 8. The owner was advised about the town’s dog ordinance and given a warning.

Loud music was reported at a residence in West Neck at about 11:30 p.m. on September 8. Police responded and found that the music was at a reasonable level.

On the 11th, police received a noise complaint at about 9:25 p.m. in the Center. Police found a wedding party in progress and advised the owner to turn the music down.

The third noise complaint, about loud music at Sunset Beach, was received on September 13. A party was being held for the employees; the manager turned the volume down.

Glass was reported on a West Neck roadway on September 9; the Highway Department responded.

On September 9, police filed a report, at Verizon’s request, for a caller whose name had been used by an unknown person in opening a Verizon account.

Damage from lightning strikes was reported by two Silver Beach residents on September 10, both at about 4 p.m.

Police documented a case, civil in nature, for the courts on September 11.

A power failure was reported in Cartwright on September 11.

A case of grand larceny in the Heights was reported to police on September 12.

On September 12, a person was advised to move his boat, which was illegally moored in the West Neck area.

Downed tree limbs were reported in Hay Beach, Long View and on Ram Island on September 13.

A boat was reported sinking off Montclair on September 13. Police pumped out the boat.

Police responded to a domestic dispute in Silver Beach on September 13.

On September 14, a caller was advised that a complaint was civil in nature.

A report of possible fireworks in West Neck was reported on September 14; police canvassed the area with negative results.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a residence in the Center on September 8. It was a false alarm, set off by a faulty battery.

The SIFD also was on site for two false alarms at residences in the Center and Long View on September 8 and 10 respectively.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at a home in Westmoreland on September 11; there was no sign of entry or any criminal activity.

A medical alert was set off accidentally on September 11 at a residence in South Ferry Hills.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service team transported one person to Eastern Long Island Hospital on September 14.