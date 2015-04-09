Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

A bay constable observed on Saturday, August 29 at about 5:55 p.m. that a boat operated by Frank J. Carfaro, 45, of Keniworth, New Jersey was being operated at a speed of more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored boat.

On investigation, Mr. Carfaro was arrested for operating a vessel while intoxicated, in addition to the charge of reckless operation.

He was released on station house bail of $250 and issued an appearance ticket for a later date in Shelter Island Justice Court.

On Sunday, August 30, police conducted a DWI safety check point on South Ferry Road. As a result of a vehicle and traffic stop, Jennifer L. Thiers, 43, of East Hampton was arrested at 9:30 p.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated.

She was also charged with possessing an open alcoholic beverage in her vehicle, driving without a seatbelt and failure to notify the DMV of an address change on her license.

Ms. Thiers was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court, Judge Helen J. Rosenblum presiding, where she was released on her own recognizance and given a date to appear in court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Ada Marie E. Garcia, 65, of Shelter Island was given a ticket on North Ferry Road on August 27 for having a dog at large.

On August 28, Stephanie J. Bucalo, 58, of Shelter Island received two summonses on North Ferry Road for having a dog at large and for dogs barking for an unreasonable length of time.

Joseph M. Mazza, 60, of South Salem, New York was ticketed off Crescent Beach on August 29 for operating a boat at over 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored boat.

David M. Didomenico, 45, of New York City was given a ticket in West Neck Harbor on August 30 for having a child under 12 years old on board without a PFD.

Kathleen E. Gaffney, 59, of New York City was ticketed in West Neck Harbor on August 30 for not having any PFDs on board the boat.

Also on August 30, Matthew F. Ammirati, 37, of Brooklyn was ticketed by a bay constable in West Neck Harbor for failure to display numbers on his boat.

Traffic control officers issued 63 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

Anthony D. Leombruno of Hudson Falls, New York was stopped at a stop sign at Chase Avenue on August 26. As he turned left onto Grand Avenue, the right rear corner of his trailer hit a parked vehicle belonging to John F. Pizza of Manorville. There was damage of over $1,000 to both vehicles, including the driver’s-side front quarter panel and bumper of Mr. Pizza’s vehicle.

Theresa R. Wells of Mattituck returned to her vehicle, which was parked on Hudson Avenue, on August 27 and found a dent on the passenger-side front fender. The vehicle that caused the accident had left the scene.

Damage was estimated at under $1,000.

On August 30, Jane E. Carreyrou of Shelter Island hit a vehicle parked on Grand Avenue belonging to John Miller of Shelter Island. She was not sure she had hit the vehicle and was backing up to leave when police were called. There was minor damage to the driver’s-side front of her car and the rear passenger-side of Mr. Miller’s vehicle.

A plane crash at Klenawicus Air Field on the afternoon of August 30 called out the Police department and EMS teams.

OTHER REPORTS

Police investigated a possible trespass in the Center on August 25. No problems were reported.

On August 25, police responded to a case of criminal contempt, involving violation of an order of protection.

Four reports of dogs at large were received during the week. On August 26, two dogs were reported at large in West Neck and the Heights. Police patrolled the areas with negative results. On August 27, a dog in South Ferry Hills was returned to its owner, who was advised about the town code. Police received a complaint about finding a dog at large on a Heights property. The owner was advised that he would be ticketed if the dog was allowed to run at large.

Police documented three cases, civil in nature, for the courts on August 26, 29 and 31.

On August 26, a person reported at police headquarters that while riding his bicycle on North Midway Road, a driver, texting, almost hit him. The driver was located who said they almost collided at a yield sign and that he was not texting.

A Hay Beach caller reported on August 26 that his mower had caught on fire and burned the lawn. The Fire Department put the fire out.

A number of noise complaints were received during the week. On August 26 at 8:30 p.m. there was a complaint about a loud party in Menantic.

Police found people singing along to music and advised them to keep the singing to a minimum.

At about 10:50 p.m. on August 26, police received a complaint about loud noise in the Center. Police asked kids in a pool to quiet down.

On August 27 at about 6:35 p.m., there was a report about loud noise on a boat at a town landing in Menantic. The boat had left when police arrived.

Also on the 27th, a caller reported at about 11:15 p.m. that there was loud yelling at a pool in the Center. The tenant was asked to keep the noise to a reasonable level.

On August 29, at about 10:20 p.m., loud music was reported in Hay Beach. Police located a wedding party; the DJ lowered the music.

A caller complained about loud music at 7:40 p.m. on August 30 on Ram Island. The music was part of a fundraiser, which is exempt from the noise ordinance.

A case of petit larceny was reported in Silver Beach on August 27.

On August 27, an employee turned in a counterfeit $10 bill that had been received at South Ferry.

Police investigated a case of computer crime on August 28.

Police received an anonymous report of shell fishing in Dering Harbor on August 28. The person involved was advised shell fishing was closed at that location; the clams were put back in the water.

On August 28, a caller reported that there were swimmers in the Ram Island channel, causing a hazard for boats entering or leaving the harbor.

An open burning was reported in Silver Beach on August 29. Police located a person with a small campfire. He was attending to the fire; there were negative problems.

On August 30, a caller said while playing with his kids, a toy rocket landed on a grassy area and set off a minor brush fire that the SIFD put out.

At night on August 30, a Silver Beach caller reported a bat in the house.

The bat was confined to a bedroom; police notified the animal control officer to remove the bat in the morning.

Police responded to a matter involving a mooring in Montclair on August 31.

Two carbon monoxide alarms were set off on August 25 and 27 at homes in South Ferry Hills and on Ram Island. In both cases, the cause was malfunctioning alarms.

The SIFD responded to two house fire alarms on August 27 and 28, both in the Center. One was set off while dinner was being cooked; the other was activated by smoke from the stove.

A burglary alarm was set off at a home in the Center by mistake on August 27.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams transported seven people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31.

An EMS team responded to another case on August 26 but medical attention was refused.