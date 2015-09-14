Shelter Island Library budget numbers released

Islanders will be allotting $19,693 in tax money to support the Shelter Island Public Library in 2016 if they vote to allocate $582,346 when they cast ballots on October 17.

The balance of the spending not covered by taxes comes from grants, contributions, fund raising activities, fines and fees and interest income.

The projected increase would amount to an additional 88 cents per property based on a median home assessment of $738,000.

The full budget for library operations calls for spending $679,720, up about $29,000 this year.

“It’s the smallest increase in several years,” said Library Director Terry Lucas.

If the budget passes, library services would expand, including increased hours of operation. While the library has been open from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, it has been closing on Monday and Wednesday at 5 p.m. The new budget would allow operations to continue until 7 p.m. on those nights.

Plans are also under way to expand daytime programs for adults. The library will be offering access to “Massive Open Online Courses” in areas of literature, art, music and other specialties, the library director said.

And while the library has long provided outreach to deliver materials to home-bound individuals, Ms. Lucas wants to step up that program.

“People here are so independent and they don’t want to ask,” she said. But it’s the library’s role to provide services to those in need, whether it’s ongoing or for a limited period of time.

Staff members will also be working with Karin Bennett, who works with senior services, to offer other adult services town residents might need, she said.

With a 13-member staff, there would be a slight increase in salaries, employee taxes and benefits as that budget line would go from $447,926 to $449,337.

Books and other media are projected to cost $57,800, up from $52,350. But were it not for the cooperation among Suffolk County libraries that share materials through the “Live-brary” service, that number could be much higher, she said.

“Our book collection is beginning show its age and many fiction classics and nonfiction books on time-sensitive subjects such as technology, health and financial matters must be replaced,” Ms. Lucas said.

With the departure of children’s librarian Jennifer Blume, Ms. Lucas is hoping to bring in someone who can offer services to both children and young adults. And if she can find someone who also has computer skills, that would be a plus, Ms. Lucas said.

A computer consultant is currently filling that role, she said.

In line with state policies that encourage changes in auditors every few years, the library now has a new auditing firm and has also hired a new bookkeeper.

There are plans to spend $15,000, up from $10,000 on capital projects to cover costs for paving the parking lot, repairs or replacement of the roof and some interior painting and carpet replacement.