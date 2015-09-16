Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the August 10 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for this session.

Adrien A. Angelvy of Brooklyn was fined $150 plus a state surcharge of $25 for a parking ticket, reduced from a speeding charge — 44 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Amber Anglin of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus $93 for operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from a charge of a suspended registration. She was also fined $200 plus $93 for facilitating unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Briana M. Cortes of Mastic Beach was fined $150 plus $93 for operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from driving with a suspended registration. A license plate violation was covered in the plea.

Gregg H. Feinstein of New York City was fined $100 plus $93 for driving while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Noel P. Gaines of Mattituck was fined $100 plus $93 for a charge of driving an unregistered vehicle, reduced from a charge of driving a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Ramirez J. Amolpo Gilmer of Chicago, Illinois was fined $60 plus $93 for unlicensed driving and $50 plus $93 for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Mark A. Glueckert of Fulton, Georgia was fined $100 plus $25 for a parking ticket, reduced from leaving the scene of an accident.

Richard D. Hemley of Plainview, New York was fined $150 for operating a boat at an imprudent speed.

Jaime Montoya of Uniondale, New York was fined $50 plus $93 for speeding — 40 mph in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 63 mph. He was also fined $85 plus $93 for driving without a license.

Christopher J. Olsen of Miami, Florida was fined $100 for operating a PWC without a safety certificate.

Marvin D. Perezpineda of Hampton Bays was fined $75 plus $93 for operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from a charge of driving with a suspended registration. He was also fined $40 plus $93 for unlicensed driving. An equipment violation was dismissed as covered in the latter plea.

Barbara J. Perrillo of Shelter Island was fined $750 plus $400 for driving while intoxicated. Her license was revoked for six months; she was assigned an ignition interlock device for one year. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree and a lane violation were dismissed as covered in the plea.

Derek Rubinstein of Malvern, Florida, was fined $100 plus $25 for a parking violation, reduced from a turn signal violation.

Jacob H. Hamrick of Shelter Island was fined $1,000 for an amplified sound violation of the town code.

Nicolas L. Iattoni of Shelter Island was fined $400 for amplified sound and $600 for unreasonable noise — town code violations.

The Beach House LLC of Shelter Island was fined $500 for a building code violation. A construction charge and charge of a non-conforming expansion were dismissed.

The Beach House LLC was also fined $500 for each of two over-occupancy charges. A building construction charge was dismissed.

J. Tortorella of Southampton was fined $500 for a swimming pool violation of town code and $700 for not having a temporary fence. A zoning code violation was dismissed.

Nineteen cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — all at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.