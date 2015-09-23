Shelter Island cross country teams excel in front of hometown fans

After much dedication, hard work and anticipation, the Shelter Island School varsity cross country teams were very happy that our first race had finally arrived.

On Thursday, September 17, the boys’ and girls’ teams traveled to Red Creek Park in Hampton Bays for the Peconic Cross Country Invitational. Both Island teams competed in the 5K race. Red Creek is a tough course through pine barrens with its share of uphills, downhills and sand hills.

Competing in the boys’ race were 145 runners from teams all over Suffolk County. Placing very well, the Shelter Island boys’ team finished third in the varsity race, matched up against 12 other teams. Scoring for the Indians were 8th grader Kal Lewis (18:39) taking sixth place, sophomore Joshua Green (19:01), senior Jack Kimmelmann (20:19), junior Will Garrison (20:41), and 8th grader Jonas Kinsey (21:10).

The remaining Indians had respectable times, with sophomore Jack Lang (21:33), freshman Michael Payano (22:07), 7th grader Tyler Gulluscio (22:27), 8th grader Liam Adipietro (22:48), sophomore Darien Hunter (24:01) and 8th grader Walter Richards (26:21).

Competing in the girls’ race were 134 runners. Repeating the boys’ commendable performance, the girls also finished third, matched up against 13 other teams. Scoring for the Indians were sophomore Lindsey Gallagher (21:19) taking second place, 8th grader Emma Gallagher (21:55) in fourth, sophomore Caitlin Binder (23:07) in 10th, sophomore Francesca Frasco (24:59) and freshman Lily Garrison (27:49).

The remaining Indians rounded out the team’s solid performance with junior Olivia Yeaman (29:21) and 8th grader Lauren Gurney (32:19).

After traveling over 1,000 miles on a bus last season racing against all the other teams on their home courses, we finally got to run on our home course.

On Monday, September 21, Stony Brook traveled to the Rock to compete against our boys’ and girls’ teams on “the Goat,” our challenging 2.5 mile course. Our teams finally got to experience what it feels like to have the hometown crowd cheering you on.

Kudos to all the people in the community who came out to encourage our teams; your enthusiasm was well received by both athletes and coaches alike. And both teams did the hometown crowd proud.

The boys’ team defeated Stony Brook by a score of 15-47. Scoring for the Indians were Lewis in first place (14:42), Kimmelmann in second (15:27), Garrison in third (15:30), Green in fourth (16:04) and Lang in fifth (16:43). The remaining Indians, Kinsey (16:50), Payano (17:09), Gulluscio (17:42), Adipietro (18:16), and Richards (20:25) all posted personal records for the 2.5 mile race. The boys’ team league record is 1-0.

The girls’ team defeated Stony Brook by a score of 21-35. Scoring for the Indians were Lindsey Gallagher (16:31) in first place, Emma Gallagher (17:13) in second, Binder (17:38) in 3rd, Frasco (19:13) in sixth and Garrison (20:39) in ninth.

The remaining Indians, Cummings (21:36), Yeaman (24:09) and Gurney (25:02) also conquered our home course in style. The girls’ team league record is 1-0.

Our next and last home meet this season will be on Tuesday, October 6 versus Southold. Please come on down and cheer the home team on at the Goat!