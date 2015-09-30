Shelter Island cross country teams defeat powerhouse Pierson

On Saturday, September 26, the Shelter Island School boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Sunken Meadow State Park for the Suffolk Coaches Cross Country Invitational, where the teams competed in a variety of races from 1.5 miles to 5K race.

The Meadow, as it is known, with its gnarly hill climbs, is steeped in Long Island cross country tradition going back over 60 years.

Four of our athletes ran in freshman or sophomore races. Running the girls freshman race on the 1.5 mile course, 8th grader Lauren Gurney ran 12:16, a new personal record (PR).

Running the boys freshman race, 8th grader Liam Adipietro and 7th grader Tyler Gulluscio ran excellent times of 9:33 and 9:41 (PR), respectively. Sophomore Darien Hunter, a newcomer to cross country, ran the 5K course well with a time of 22:46, PR.

The rest of team competed in the varsity 5K races which included the largest schools, public and private, on Long Island. The girls raced first, amongst 158 athletes, and placed 9th out of 22 teams. Scoring for the Indians were sophomore Lindsey Gallagher (20:58 PR) — placing 10th overall, 8th grader Emma Gallagher (22:02), sophomore Caitlin Binder (22:54), sophomore Francesca Frasco (24:07 PR) and freshman Lily Garrison (26:22). Freshman Elizabeth Cummings and junior Olivia Yeaman brought it home with times of 27:45 and 29:31, respectively.

The boys raced next, among 160 athletes and placed 8th out of 23 teams. Scoring for the Indians were 8th grader Kal Lewis (17:53 a PR) placing 10th overall, sophomore Joshua Green (19:26 PR), junior Will Garrison (19:42 PR), senior Jack Kimmelmann (20:03) and 8th grader Jonas Kinsey (20:56 a PR).

The remaining Indians, sophomore Jack Lang (20:57 PR) and freshman Michael Payano (21:41 PR) impressed all with major improvements over last season’s performances.

On Tuesday, September 29, both teams traveled to Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor to compete against Pierson on their 5K home course. In front of a strong showing of Shelter Island fans, the boys team defeated Pierson by a score of 19-36 placing four runners across the finish line ahead of Pierson. Amazingly, every runner on the team ran a PR on the Pierson course.

Scoring for the Indians were Lewis (17:09), Green (17:54), Kimmelmann (18:32), Will Garrison (18:54) and Lang (19:46). The remaining Indians clocked times as follows: Payano (21:00), Kinsey (21:01), Hunter (21:29), Adipietro (21:38), Gulluscio (21:48), Richards (23:47) and junior Chanin Inturam (31:32) running in his first race ever. The boys team league record is now 2-0.

In a race much anticipated and prepared for, the girls team defeated Pierson, last year’s League and Class D County Champions, by a score of 22-33. Remarkably, every runner on the girl’s team also ran a PR on the Pierson course. Scoring for the Indians were Lindsey Gallagher (19:53 PR) placing 1st, Emma Gallagher (20:39 PR) in 2nd, Binder (21:19) in 4th, Frasco (23:16) in 7th and Cummings (23:46) in 8th. The remaining Indians clocked times as follows: Lily Garrison (24:34), Yeaman (27:10) and Gurney (27:54). The girls team league record is also 2-0.

This coming Tuesday, October 6, the Indians compete against Southold on our home course, the Goat. This will be our last home meet this season. The race is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. but plan on it not starting any sooner than 5, after Southold has arrived and has a chance to walk our new course before the race begins.

Come cheer our Indians on!