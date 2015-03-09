Shelter Island artists of every discipline

It’s no secret that there are talented artists, writers and musicians living and working on the Island. They credit the light, the color, the quiet. Whatever it is that draws artists to this place, we are all richer for it.

ARTSI

Members of ArtSI are joining forces with Perlman Music Program this weekend with an opening reception on Friday, September 4 at 6 p.m. at the Clark Arts Center on the Shore Road campus. Exhibiting artists include Peter Waldner, Kathy Hammond, Roz Dimon, Janet Culbertson, Susan Schrott, Mike Zisser, Linda Puls, June Shatken, Victor Friedman and Liss Larsen.

Stay for Perlman’s alumna concert featuring the Aletheia Piano Trio at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25, free for kids 18 and under and can be purchased at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Oil painter and ArtSi member Linda Puls described her work, ‘My paintings are inspired by the enduring peace, beauty and drama of nature and what better place to capture these moments then here on Shelter Island.’

The ArtSI exhibit will also be on display Saturday, September 5 from 1 to 7:30 p.m.. For more information, visit artsi.info.

CHRISTINE MATTHAI

German-born artist and Islander Christine Matthäi will display her photographs in a new exhibit, “Calm before the Storm,” at the Alex Ferrone Photography Gallery in Cutchogue. Dalton Portella, a resident of Montauk, will also show his work.

The photographer describes her “Light and Sea” series as “photography-based abstract visual meditations of the magnificent interplay of light, air and water into shifting colors on the East End shorelines of Long Island. The results are of painterly dreamlike quality.

“‘Mashomack Light’ was taken on my many walks through the Preserve past the Manor House. It is a special place where light and water streams shift and merge into dreamlike serenity.”

There will be an opening reception Saturday, September 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. with wine, craft beer and hors d’oeuvres.

Join Ms. Matthäi and Mr. Portella for a free Gallery Talk on Sunday, September 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a discussion about their works; reservations are required.

The exhibit will run through September 27.

The gallery is located at 25425 Main Road in Cutchogue. Call 734-8545 or visit AlexFerroneGallery.com.

SUZANNE CROCKER

Island resident and “contemporary colorist” oil painter Suzanne Crocker will open her art studio in the Manhanset Chapel for the month of September. When she saw the chapel, she said, “the light and space drew me in — it gave me goose bumps.”

She described the space as “magical with an interesting history. It was once the art studio of two other artists. There’s something about the chapel that invites creativity and well-being. There is a very positive energy.”

Ms. Crocker also maintains a studio near Boston.

She will be available by appointment or by chance at the chapel and is happy to bring her paintings to homes on a trial basis. She can be reached at suzannecrocker@me.com.