Riding high

On August 25, Madison Church, 13, competed in the Hampton Classic on her pony Spudd Webb and was awarded champion in the Children’s Hunter Large Pony Division.

This is her second champion ribbon at the Hampton Classic.

Since 2010 Madison has trained on the Island with Gretchen Goodale, seen above, at Hampshire Farms.

The Hampton Classic win follows a successful competition season for the young equestrian. In the past year, Madison has won six champion awards and two Champion Reserve awards. She has also qualified for the fourth year in a row for the Marshall & Sterling National Finals, which will take place in Saugerties, New York, September 9 to 13.