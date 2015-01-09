Resolving overgrowth on Tarkettle property

Gears are in motion, turning slowly, but turning.

That’s the word on cutting back vegetation from town-owned land that has been bothering William Dickerson for years.

Two members of the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board are engaged in assessing the full scope of work that needs to be done to free Mr. Dickerson’s Tarkettle Road property from encroaching, overgrown and unwanted tree limbs and leaves.

Both CPF Board Chairman Peter Vielbig and member Art Williams are getting information about exactly what work needs to be done and how much it would cost to do the work, Mr. Williams said Monday morning.

He expressed optimism that his colleagues on the CPF board would support the expenditure once information is received on the scope of the project and its cost.

Although the committee doesn’t meet until September 21, Mr. Williams predicted that he and Mr. Vielbig should have information to present to their colleagues before that so work could get under way sooner.

Mr. Dickerson said he understood from the outset that the town-purchased land wouldn’t be manicured, but promised it would be maintained.

He’s been fighting with the town for years to take responsibility for maintaining the property adjacent to his home, complaining that an overhanging tree drops mounds of leaves into his pool whenever there’s heavy rain and/or wind.

Even when the weather is calm, the amount of leaves he and his daughter have to clear from the pool and skimmers is considerable, he said.

Mr. Dickerson worries that the overhanging tree threatens to damage the pool if a major storm brings it down on his property. Other overgrown vegetation also needs to be cut back so it doesn’t infringe on his property.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” he said, complaining about the town failing until now to take action.

Last year, the Town Board said there’s no money to do the job, with Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. saying Mr. Dickerson could cut back the tree and other vegetation himself.

A visit to the site by Mr. Williams a couple of weeks ago — after a Reporter story spotlighted the situation — was the first step by the town toward correcting the situation.