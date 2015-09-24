Photographers behind Shelter Island Library’s Day Planner

BY SUE HINE

The Friends of the Shelter Island Library are fortunate to have three talented photographers who have donated their time and expertise to the Day Planners over the past three years.

Their latest work for the 2016 Day Planner featuring 15 “classic” Islanders will be revealed at the October 9 Friday Night Dialogue at 7 p.m. — a must-not-miss event.

Mary Ellen McGayhey has been in the photography business for more than 25 years and loves photographing people and their happy events.

Born in Brooklyn, raised in Valley Stream, she studied photography at St. John’s University. During the last several years she has traveled to various National Parks and photographed the breathtaking scenery.

Mary Ellen works for the Town Building Department and can also be found exercising her talent in filming town events and meetings for Channel 22. She has been active with the Friends of the Library, running and participating in the craft fairs; she recently become the chair of the Friends Board.

Eleanor P. Labrozzi has lived on Shelter Island all her life. She has worked in the photography field for over 30 years, first as a fine arts photographer while assisting wedding photographers, and then freelancing for the last 15 years.

Some of her favorite experiences involve capturing the intriguing and private moments in a wedding or family event. Eleanor has worked on the Friends of the Library Day Planner for all three years and has captured some wonderful images of Shelter Island notables.

Reid Baker has lived on Shelter Island for several years, splitting his time between the Island and New York City where he works as a photographer of decorative and fine art for Christie’s Auction House.

His subjects have ranged from Renaissance to contemporary paintings; sculpture from antiquity to Buddhist gilt bronzes to monumental Moores and Calders; installations by Gober and Holzer; photographs from daguerreotypes to modern; furniture and decorative arts from 17th century Chinese to Art Deco and Arts & Crafts; and graphic arts from rare incunabula to billboard-size movie posters. And for the last three years, Shelter Island classics.