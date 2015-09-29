National Weather Service: Heavy rainfall, minor flooding in forecast

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rain tonight and Wednesday that may produce minor flooding in poor drainage areas.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued Tuesday morning in advance of several days in a row of possible heavy rain.

A tropical storm system that is forecast to track “somewhere off the mid-Atlantic coast” could bring additional flooding concerns later this week into the weekend, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are expected to dip later in the week, with a high on Thursday of 62 degrees and 63 degrees for Friday.

Rainfall totals in July and August were around half the average amount for those months, causing one of the worst droughts to the area in recent years.