Meet Michelina: New sales exec joins Reporter staff

Times Review Media Group is pleased to announce that Michelina Da Fonte has joined the Reporter staff as sales executive for print, web and special publications.

She replaces Ken Allen, who has relocated to Boston.

A native of Huntington and graduate of Long Island University, C.W. Post, Ms. Da Fonte has extensive experience in marketing and brand management. She’s worked at both large corporate firms, such as Interbrand in New York City, as well as smaller boutique companies.

“We’re excited to have Michelina on board,” said Sonja Reinholt Derr, director of sales and marketing at Times Review. “I hope everyone on the Island will welcome her. We’re thrilled to have her as part of our team.”

Ms. Da Fonte, who lives in Mattituck and will work out of the Reporter’s offices on North Ferry Road, said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Shelter Island Reporter team and the Times Review Media Group. I look forward to being a member of the Shelter Island community and working with local businesses to help them grow through advertising.”

Stop by and meet Ms. Da Fonte. She can be reached at 749-1000, extension 14, or email her at mdafonte@timesreview.com.