Kid stuff for Labor Day weekend

Even though the summer is drawing to a close, there’s still lots of fun on the Island this weekend.

Get ready for the 2015 Snapper Derby, sponsored by the Lions Club. The Snapper Derby weigh-in is Saturday, September 5 at 5 p.m. at American Legion Hall.

Try your luck fishing for snappers and bluefish and bring in your biggest catch of the day for the weigh-in. (All bluefish competition must be west of Gardiner’s Island.) Trophies will be awarded for the biggest snapper, biggest bluefish and most released.

For kids who prefer art to fishing, create your own Snapper Derby sign to compete for next year’s T-shirt logo. Pick up plywood boards at Binder Pools, 30 South Cartwright Road, paint the background white and use your imagination. Bring your signs to the Legion on Saturday for judging.

All kids who participate in the Derby will receive a free T-shirt and refreshments. Come one, come all for the summer’s last hurrah!

Mashomack Preserve invites kids to participate in “Hauling a Seine,” a Family Fun activity on Saturday, September 5 from 6:15 to 8 p.m.

Give a hand pulling in a 300-foot haul seine and get a close up look at the creatures that live under the sea. A marshmallow roast will follow the haul. Bring insect repellent and a helping hand!

Admission is free but donations are appreciated.