Historical Society exec positive on fundraising effort

There’s apparently some good news emanating from the Shelter Island Historical Society relating to fundraising to cover construction costs for the planned vault, classroom and display space.

But details will have to wait for a press release from Executive Director Nanette Breiner Lawrenson next month.

In response to several queries, she said a few weeks ago the effort to raise the necessary funds was progressing well, but she’s been tied up with various projects, including the October 17 Oyster Event presented in conjunction with The Nature Conservancy and Mashomack Preserve. This is the second annual oyster program, inaugurated last year in conjunction with the Plock family who was long-involved in oystering here and on the North Fork.

Last spring, three trustees of the Shelter Island Historical Society resigned, objecting to a board vote to allow the organization to borrow up to $500,000 from Bridgehampton National Bank if it’s required to close a gap between money on hand and money needed to pay for the building project.

When the resignations became public in July, Ms. Breiner Lawrenson acknowledged she had spoken with bank officials about a possible loan, but hadn’t filed any application.

She said at the time that the organization had $1.2 million toward the project and had pledges from two donor families — Jerry and Belle Lareau and Ed and Nancy Barr. Both couples pledged up to $100,000, providing their pledges were matched by other contributors. If those two grants were fully matched, that would bring the total to $1.6 million, just $100,000 shy of the goal of $1.7 million.

Ms. Breiner Lawrenson also said William and Elizabeth Pedersen, who put up the initial money for the project, would close the gap if there were to be cost overruns on the project.

The executive director speculated such overruns could be limited to landscaping or other relatively minor additions to finish the project.

Before there can be any ground breaking, the Historical Society is awaiting permits necessary to the project.