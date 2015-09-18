Health Matters: A new series at the library

Recognizing that few things matter more than our own health and well-being — and of those we hold dear — Shelter Island Town and the library have collaborated to present an eight-part series of lectures targeted to fit the needs of our community, “Health Matters with Dr. Ann.”

The half-hour lectures, followed by discussion and questions and answers, is presented by Shelter Island’s own Anthonette Desire, MD, and will be held in the library’s Community Room on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. through November 4.

Topics were chosen from the University of Rochester’s published research and CBS News reporting on the “Top Ten Most Common Health Issues.” The series began on September 16 with a discussion of substance abuse tied in with root causes, including depression/anxiety, unemployment, self worth and the “terrible teens.”

The upcoming sessions include:

• 9/23: “Love Handles, Muffin Tops and Other Spills: How to Clean Up” (Physical activity, nutrition and obesity)

• 9/30: “Die or Beat This: Reversing Your Diagnosis of Diabetes”

•10/7: “Kindness or Just a Huge Heart: Dilated Cardiomyopathy and its Causes” (Heart disease)

•10/14: “Cervical Anatomy Needs Careful Evaluation or Remedy” (Pap smears and other cancer screening)

•10/21: “I Love You. I Hate You. You’re the Best. Not Really” (Borderline personality disorder & other manipulative disorders)

•10/28: “When Life Hands you … Lyme’s: A Serious Look at the Scares and the Realities” (Lyme disease)

•11/4: “I Get No Respect! My Own Cells Don’t Even Know Me” (Autoimmune disease)

Each subject will be discussed openly and in plain English, with easy-to-digest information by a physician known for her friendly demeanor and ease of communication. Her skill and compassion is enhanced by her ability to explain complex matters in relevant and understandable examples.

Dr. Ann is known to Islanders from her practice with her husband, Dr. Nathanael Desire, here at the Medical Center.

Her dedication to medicine began at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts where she earned a degree in biology. She continued to research immunologic diseases at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center. She is a graduate of Stony Brook School of Medicine, completed her internal medicine residency and geriatrics fellowship at Stony Brook University Hospital and maintains a flourishing private practice in Bellport Village.

There is no charge for the lectures but donations are always welcome.

Call the library at 749-0042 for more information.