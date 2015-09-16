Friday Night Dialogues: Importance of national parks

BY DAVE ROGGIE | CONTRIBUTOR

Founded in 1919, America’s national parks and historical sights embody the American spirit. They are windows to our past, home to some of our rarest plants and animal species and places where everyone can go to find inspiration, peace and open space.

On September 18, Cortney Worrall from the National Parks Conservation Association will discuss the importance of our national parks at Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library. She will speak about national parks across the country, in New York City and locally.

These living, breathing monuments to our nation’s history, culture and landscape need our care and support to overcome the many dangers that threaten to destroy them forever. At the NPCA, they work every day to make sure that our parks get that vital care so our grandchildren will enjoy them in the future. The NPCA plays a crucial role in ensuring that these magnificent lands and landmarks are protected in perpetuity.

Come see our parks in all their glory and hear Cortney discuss national parks going back to Yellowstone and Teddy Roosevelt, up to the present.

This talk is in conjunction with the library’s gallery exhibit of national park photographs by Mary Ellen McGayhey. There will be a reception before the presentation, featuring Ms. McGayhey’s work. Light refreshments will be served.

Admission is free although donations are greatly appreciated. For more information, call the library at 749-0042.

Coming up: On September 25, Jim Thomson will discuss his novel, “Lies You Wanted to Hear.”