Fish on: Great days on the water

For those of you who have read my columns you can judge that my mood swings are usually based on how the fishing has been in the most recent week.

During the long stretch from the second week of July through most of August, fishing was, at best, mediocre with a shortage of game fish in the local waters. There was hot weather causing any fish near the Island to head to deeper environs and lots of really high winds that made all my sailing buddies immensely happy and my fishing pals morose.

Yes, there were occasional surprise visits by small schools of active “school-sized” bass and several weeks of great bluefishing, but they ended as quickly as they started. Overall the fishermen were wondering if the action would ever “turn on” and many simply stopped fishing to play golf, of all things. Talk about masochists!

Then, about three weeks ago there were some signs of a return of sea life when all our bays and other waterways became chock full of massive schools of sand eels, peanut bunker and shiners and we wondered how long the gamefish would take to find the bait fish.

Judging from reports and the action I’ve experienced, I’m guessing we may have turned the corner and the game may really be on.

The average local water temperatures have dropped about 4 to 5 degrees, the sun is lower in the sky and other climate changes have signaled to the fish that the great annual migration will soon be at hand and they better fatten up for the long swim.

Bluefishing has picked up and is more sustained than earlier in the month. They’re as active as can be at Jessup’s and in the Gut, available to anyone who really wants to have some fun. Schools of blues of 7 to 8 pounds are pushing the bait to the surface where they are slaughtered by the thousands by the fish.

They’re easily spotted by the splashes they make as they feed, and by birds that are tight over the schools as they break the surface.

The blues and a few bass are taking advantage of the heavy moving water near the top and bottom of the tides to catch their prey in a situation where the bait cannot avoid the predators. If you can get within range, the bluefish are willingly hitting surface plugs or single hook white bucktails.

Getting them to the boat in the swirling currents is tough, but really great sport.

On the other side of that coin is the recent return of striped bass from 20 to 34 inches or so that are as hungry as their bluefish buddies. Recently, after a welcome 36-hour rainstorm, our waters were whipped by three days of 20 mph winds that had me shorebound and really “antsy.” Finally the weatherman said the weather would be calm the next morning.

I left my dock at 7:30 a.m. and headed to one of our frequent hot spots along Plum Island. I was armed with a 7-foot medium heavy spinning rod, a Penn Battle 4000 spinning reel spooled with 14-pound braided line tipped with a 3-foot piece of 30-pound test mono leader, and was using a yellow Smak-it popper.

When I got near Plum, the water was dead calm. I very quietly eased into a spot where the tide would carry me slowly along so I could cast into the rocks along the shore.

A fish hit on the first cast. For the next two hours I stayed in the same pattern and landed 15 bass up to 26 inches before the tide got too swift for me to maintain the position I wanted to keep. I next headed south away from the Gut itself and started a long drift along the beach, casting as I went and found small pods of willing takers as I slowly popped the lure from within inches of the beach to the boat.

It was surprising that the bass often followed the plug out 15 yards or so before smacking it, so I became more patient in my retrieve. An hour of that brought me another six bass, mostly 25 to 26 inches and a 7-pound bluefish. I found out the hooks on my plug were not up to the job since I had several larger fish straighten a few out and that let them get away. I finally packed it in with 21 bass and two blues landed and a whole bunch more finding ways to escape. Now you know why I think the drought may be over.

How to Corner: If you want to maximize your time and land more fish when you’re in a bluefish blitz, here are a couple of ideas for you to consider. First, as you come upon a blitz going on with water flying and birds diving all over the place, your rods should be rigged with either a 3/4 ounce bucktail in white or a surface popping plug like a pencil popper or a Lazer eye popper from Basso Pro with a single hook on it for a quick release of the fish. Get your rod ready to cast as soon as you get within casting range and don’t go steaming full speed into the school because it will disappear like smoke and you’ll have to relocate it all over again.

Instead, if you can, get 30 yards upwind of the school at a leisurely speed so you have an easy downwind cast. Or stop uptide of the fish and kill your motor while you drift downtide into their midst. If you land a blue that you don’t want to keep, try to shake it off without bringing the fish in the boat, using a dehooker of some sort so the fish doesn’t barf up his lunch and mess up the whole boat.

If they start to bite off your bucktails, add a foot of 30-pound test plastic coated wire leader made by Surflon to the tip of your mono leader and to your lure, which should save you a small fortune.

If you want to cast for bass among shore rocks, be alert to several things to be successful. First, you cannot run into the area where you think the fish are with your motor roaring. Cut your engine to idle speed 100 yards out, sneak in and, if possible, cut the motor as you drift.

Be aware of underwater rocks as you drift along casting, and be ready to start the engine to avoid them if you have to. Cast your lures as close to shore as you can and retrieve the popper slowly until you get a hit. If a fish hits and misses or swirls on your lure, speed your plug up for about 5 feet and resume the slow but bubbly retrieve to see if you can coax him back.

And, no matter what you are fishing for, always remember to keep only the legal fish that you plan to eat and let the rest go.