ELIH trustee honored by state unit

Neboysha Brashich, who has been a member of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Board of Trustees since 1993, has been honored by the Healthcare Trustees of New York State with an award for “exceptional boardroom commitment and vision.” Mr. Brashich was among three people — the others are Frederick Braun III of Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center and Deborah Mullaney of Ellis Medicine — to receive the honors at last week’s Healthcare Trustees of New York State Annual Trustee Conference in Bolton Landing, New York.

Mr. Brashich has served as treasurer, chairman of the finance committee and chairman of the board for three terms. He has worked with the board to evaluate and measure the delivery of specific hospital services for long-term sustainability on the East End of Long Island.

His efforts resulted in greater financial stability and improved economies for partnering hospitals and the development of new specialty services in pain management, behavioral health and geriatric medicine.

This year, ELIH announced it was partnering with Stony Brook Hospital in its efforts to improve patient services and finances.

“As New York’s hospitals and health systems are undergoing tremendous changes, these trustees are examples of the incredible boardroom leadership needed to meet today’s monumental challenges and prepare tomorrow’s healthcare system,” said HTNYS chairwoman S. Jan Eberhard. Dr. Eberhard is a trustee at Arnot Health in Elmira, New York.

j.lane@sireporter.com