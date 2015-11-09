Dering Harbor legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF
DERING HARBOR
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the
ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS of the Village
of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public
Hearing on Saturday, Sept 19, 2015 at 9:30 a.m.
at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering
Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road,
Dering Harbor, New York relative to the application of Susannah and Brandon Rose, 24 Shore Road, Dering Harbor, Shelter Island, New York for a variance and any other business that may properly come before the Zoning Board of Appeals.
The applicant seeks permission to alter an existing structure on a lot less than 200 feet deep (Section 6-604). The applicant seeks relief from Sec 9-900, enlarging a structure that is a pre-existing non-conforming use. The applicant seeks a rear yard setback of 19 feet where a 30-foot setback is required (Section 6-612). The applicant seeks a side yard setback of 38 feet where a 75-foot setback is required for an entertainment area (Sec 4-422).
Submitted by Brandon Rose
SCTM# 701-01-02-03
Street Address: 24 Shore Road
Dering Harbor
Appeal from Decision of Building Inspector, August 2015
John T. Colby Jr., Chair
Zoning Board of Appeals
Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor
Suffolk County, New York