Dering Harbor legal Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF

DERING HARBOR

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS of the Village

of Dering Harbor will conduct a Public

Hearing on Saturday, Sept 19, 2015 at 9:30 a.m.

at the Village Hall of the Village of Dering

Harbor, located at 23 Locust Point Road,

Dering Harbor, New York relative to the application of Susannah and Brandon Rose, 24 Shore Road, Dering Harbor, Shelter Island, New York for a variance and any other business that may properly come before the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The applicant seeks permission to alter an existing structure on a lot less than 200 feet deep (Section 6-604). The applicant seeks relief from Sec 9-900, enlarging a structure that is a pre-existing non-conforming use. The applicant seeks a rear yard setback of 19 feet where a 30-foot setback is required (Section 6-612). The applicant seeks a side yard setback of 38 feet where a 75-foot setback is required for an entertainment area (Sec 4-422).

Submitted by Brandon Rose

SCTM# 701-01-02-03

Street Address: 24 Shore Road

Dering Harbor

Appeal from Decision of Building Inspector, August 2015

John T. Colby Jr., Chair

Zoning Board of Appeals

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York