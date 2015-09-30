Community service for building code violator

The Town Board presented a trifecta of punishment to Gary Baddeley at Tuesday’s work session, and Mr. Baddeley gladly accepted.

Matt Sherman, who represents the South Ferry Road property owner, said via speaker phone that his client is wiling to do mitigation work on illegal construction at his home, pay a fine of up to $5,000 and perform 20 hours of community service to be completed by the end of the year.

Last week, Building Inspector Chris Tehan told the board that Mr. Baddeley has built a roof over a patio that was not included in original plans and, in fact, no plans were made for the patio, either. The town only discovered the construction after the fact. In addition, construction at the site impeded on a buffer to protect wetlands.

Mr. Baddeley will pay the fine, perform community service and is “more than willing accept whatever mitigation the board feels is appropriate,” Mr. Sherman said.

Demanding community service for building code violations was presented last week by Councilman Paul Shepherd, who admitted it was a “radical” idea. But it got immediate traction from his colleagues.

Where Mr. Baddeley will do his community service is to be determined.

Councilwoman Chris Lewis said that some building code fines for violations should be put in a separate town fund for environmental purposes. She mentioned the blocked culvert on Midway Road last summer that was killing town-owned wetlands.

Councilman Peter Reich noted this was an idea he’s been pushing for some time. The town had similar funds set up, including one for waterways, which is generated by user fees on moorings, Mr. Reich said, and was glad to hear the idea discussed, since there had been some “foot-dragging” by town accountants in the past.

Councilman Ed Brown and Mr. Reich want further discussion to raise fines for environmental violations by property owners. At the moment the maximum is $5,000, which, as they pointed out, is a cheap cost of doing business if the property is valued at $5 million.

The board agreed to put the matter on the agenda for next week’s work session.

In other business: The town has agreed to renew the contract with the Shelter Island School to use the FIT Center, located on school property. Recreation Director Garth Griffin suggested taking user fees and putting them into a capital fund that can be carried over year to year. The fund wouldn’t involve taxpayers’ money, but come from membership fees to the gym.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said he will present his 2016 budget for the town to his colleagues this week, which will feature a 2.9 percent increase in spending. Mr. Dougherty said his proposed budget will “protect and maintain our infrastructure” and introduce monthly water quality testing at test wells situated around he Island by the U.S. Geological Survey, which currently monitors the wells for quantity only.

Mr. Dougherty’s budget, he said, will maintain the 4-poster program — feeding stands that brush deer with a tickicide — and double the amount of incentives to hunters to cull the deer herd on the Island.

Meetings begin next week at Town Hall to go over the proposed budget “line by line, dime by dime,” Mr. Dougherty said.

Ms. Lewis said that the Senior Citizens Council reported that 620 “reassurance calls” had been made to seniors over the summer, as well as 120 trips to doctors, all provided by volunteers. She praised the council as “an astonishing operation,” and singled out Bruce Jernick for his work on the “repair program,” where seniors can call for assistance for work around the house.

Those wanting help with repairs or to participate should call 749-0291 Monday-Friday 9 to 4 p.m.

After the meeting. Mr. Dougherty announced that the town had a verbal agreement to hire Messiano Consulting of Hampton Bays to write grant proposals for the town.

He also said the town will receive $455,300 from state and federal funds for reimbursement on work down on the Ram Island Causeway several years ago.