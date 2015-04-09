Column: Snapper fishing is not just for kids

I know that the Reporter has “Fish On,” our fishing column but what I am interested in is a different kind of fishing — where a catch is guaranteed and can be done with very uncomplicated equipment.

It’s a low impact activity that’s ideal for seniors and a perfect diversion for a couple of visiting grandchildren. I am talking about snapper fishing.

This activity came to mind last Sunday when I was swimming at Shell Beach. I was floating around, being gently rocked by the waves caused by the boats and slight wind, when I noticed some life forms jumping over my head.

A quick examination revealed that they were very small shiners, who provide nutrition for hungry and rapidly growing baby bluefish, better known as snappers. As I began my exit from the water, I saw a large school of these hungry 8- to 10-inch fish stirring up the water as they chased their meals.

Now, do not get frightened. These baby bluefish are not like piranhas in the Amazon that can munch away flesh down to bare bone on an errant cow or pig that happens to go for a swim.

The baby blues have sandpaper-like dentition and are only looking for flashing movement — and that’s when they strike. Even a piece of aluminum foil on your hook will result in a catch.

I should mention here that adult bluefish that are hungry and schooling after baitfish (in a feeding frenzy, as some say) can be dangerous and have been known to inflict bites on swimmers’ moving arms and legs.

Right now we are in the middle of snapper season.

The Snapper Derby for kids will be held on Saturday, September 5. Kids are asked to bring the largest fish they catch that day to the Legion Hall at 5 p.m. The fish is weighed and measured and the data is sorted, then the fish is cleaned and cooked. My grandchildren always have a great time at this event.

I am told that the best snapper spots are Second Bridge on an incoming current, at the end of the dock on Daniel Lord Road on an incoming tide and along Shell Beach. There are numerous other spots that individuals like to keep secret. But generally, any moving water at this time of year will yield fish.

So how does one get started? Go to Jack’s Marine on Bridge Street and they’ll fix you up with a pole, line, a bobber and some bait. You are ready to bait the hook, drop the line in the water and wait for the strike. It will take some practice but it is never dull.

The limit is, I believe, 10 snappers per day. Adults should have a license, available at the Town Clerk’s office.

There’s not much flesh on these small fish but what’s there tastes great — very delicate and not strong like oily adult bluefish. The fish should be gutted, then dredged in flour and egg and fried in a pan with some oil. The head and tail can be left in place. Because they’re so small, they do not have to be scaled.

The season is short so get out there and give it a try. Good luck.