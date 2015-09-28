‘Blood moon’ eclipse dazzles the heavens

Did you stay up to see the super moon total lunar eclipse? No worries, we did it for you.

Times Review contributing photographer Katharine Schroeder captured the Super Moon lunar eclipse in phases, from the partial eclipse through to the total eclipse.

The images below show the moon from shortly before 9 p.m. to shortly after 10 p.m. They were taken in Cutchogue.

A super moon is when the moon is full and in its closest point in its orbit around the Earth. Since the Earth lined up directly with the sun and the moon, a lunar eclipse occurred. Light scattering off the Earth’s atmosphere leads to the reddish hue, which gives it the moniker “blood moon.”