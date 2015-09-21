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A Shelter Island race to remember

By Beverlea Walz

PHOTOS BY BEVERLEA WALZ Ready for the race, early Sunday morning.
PHOTOS BY BEVERLEA WALZ| Ready for the race, early Sunday morning.

The second annual running of the Great Peconic Race Sunday , a 19.5 mile circumnavigation   of Shelter Island, was a resounding success, with great competition and camaraderie. Wades Beach, where the race began and ended, was turned into a late summer all-day festival.

Below, some images of the great day from Reporter staff photographer Beverlea Walz.

Final instructions at thecaptain's meeting.
Final instructions at the captains’ meeting.
Good advice
Good advice.
Standing start.
Standing start.
They're off!
They’re off!
Paddle to paddle.
Paddle to paddle.
The outrigger.
The outrigger.
Breaking away
Breaking away.
Beginning of rough waters.
Beginning of rough waters.
Passing South Ferry
Passing South Ferry.
Staying on course.
Staying on course.

 

 

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Watch that wake.
Watch that wake.
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Terry Kent, first across the finish line in the men's paddleboard division .
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO Terry Kent, first across the finish line in the men’s paddleboard division .
Tight squeeze.
Tight squeeze.
Islander Linda McCarthy, center, among the top finishers in the stand up paddleboard 6-mile competition
Islander Linda McCarthy, center, was among the top finishers. She won the women’s short course surf ski competition.

 