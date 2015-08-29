What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … Superman ice cream at the Tuck Shop (see below).

One of the first to identify the Shelter Island summer speciality was Lilah Pfitzer, who called in with the correct answer. Ellie Pedone wrote to identify the creamy mystery photo, adding, “Yum!”

And Eleanor French, wrote to say “if memory serves …”

Her memory served her well, and here’s to many more memories in the making of the great concoctions served up at the Tuck Shop.