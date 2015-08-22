What is that?

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Captain C. Stone was right on time identifying last week’s photo (see below) as the “Johnny Holmes” clock tower on Bridge Street. John Witek also recognized the clock, whose hands never seem to move.

Unofficial Island historian Tom Speeches identified the photo, as well. Peter Reich weighed in, writing about the original “Holmes General Store on Bridge Street. Reich/Eklund built it (1985-86) and I framed it. The clock was in memory of Lois Eklund.”