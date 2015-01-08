If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone 749-1000, extension 18.

Karen Brush was all over last week’s What is that? (see below). She quickly and correctly identified the flags that mark hydrants so firefighters can locate them in an emergency if they’re covered by snow or debris.

Walter Peterson was also Johhny-on-the-spot identifying the marker that can save lives.

And Marijane Card wrote with the correct information, and noted, as did the others, that the flags are also warning signs for snow plowers that a hydrant is buried.