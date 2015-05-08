Village of Dering Harbor legal notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE

INCORPORATED VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2015

ADOPTING REGULATIONS REGARDING NOISE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on August 15, 2015 at 9:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2015 entitled “Local law of 2015, a local law Adopting Regulations Regarding Noise.”

The purpose and subject of this local law is to create regulations for the Village of Dering Harbor regulating noise in the Village.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 9:00 a.m. on August 15, 2015, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: August 3, 2015

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York