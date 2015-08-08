Vecchio, Bendokaitis to wed

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Vecchio of Shelter Island have announced the engagement of their daughter, Crist­ina Danielle Vecchio, to Matthew John Bendokaitis, son of Kevin and Martha Bendokaitis of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The future bride received a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Central Florida. She is employed as a speech pathologist at Dignity Health in Chandler, Arizona.

The future groom received a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University. He is employed as a correctional officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections, and is a Master at Arms with the United States Navy Reserve.

A July 2016 wedding is planned and the couple will live in Scottsdale.