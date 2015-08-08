Vecchio, Bendokaitis to wed
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Vecchio of Shelter Island have announced the engagement of their daughter, Cristina Danielle Vecchio, to Matthew John Bendokaitis, son of Kevin and Martha Bendokaitis of Scottsdale, Arizona.
The future bride received a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Central Florida. She is employed as a speech pathologist at Dignity Health in Chandler, Arizona.
The future groom received a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University. He is employed as a correctional officer with the Arizona Department of Corrections, and is a Master at Arms with the United States Navy Reserve.
A July 2016 wedding is planned and the couple will live in Scottsdale.