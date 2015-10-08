Two Shelter Island Bucks take post season honors

Though the season ended over a week ago, the Shelter Island Bucks continue to win.

After Jonathan Moroney was named the Most Valuable Player of the championship series following the Bucks’ victory over the Westhampton Aviators, a pair of his teammates completed a sweep of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League end-of-season awards. Anthony Alicki won pitcher of the year, while right fielder Eddie Haus was named league MVP.

“We had a great group of guys that all supported each other on and off the field and winning the championship was the best way to finish a great season,” said Alicki, a junior at the University of Bridgeport.

The HCBL polled all seven managers, including Shelter Island’s Jamie Quinn, to determine the recipients of these two prestigious awards. Alicki appeared in the top three on every ballot, winning three first-place votes as he edged out Westhampton’s Michael Toner and a pair of North Fork hurlers.

Haus ran away with the MVP election, finishing second on just one coach’s ballot and first on all others. Infielders Chris Hess and Ben Prada also received votes in the MVP race.

“It was nice just being able to get my work in for the upcoming school year as we will be competing to reach the College World Series and the hard work paid off in the end for us,” Haus said.

Both players were consistently stellar throughout the entire summer, leading their team to a league-best 27-14-1 record in the regular season before edging out Montauk and Westhampton in best-of-three playoff series.

Alicki started 11 games for Shelter Island, including both the season and championship openers, and finished with a perfect 8-0 record. The Bucks would also go on to win the three games in which he received a no-decision.

His teammate Haus finished with 54 hits, ranking the outfielder as the fourth-most prolific hitter in league history. The rising sophomore at Saint Mary’s of California also went 6-6 during a game in mid-June to eclipse the HCBL single-game batting record, and was named the MVP of the league All-Star Game in July.