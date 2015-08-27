Happy birthday, Itzhak Perlman! Seventy years young this week, Mr. Perlman will be celebrating with the rest of the wonderful musicians at the Perlman Music Program this coming Saturday.

In 1958, when he was just 13 years old, Itzhak performed in Tel Aviv with several other Israeli musicians for Ed Sullivan, who promptly brought him to the United States and introduced him to the world. He played on the show again six years later, the same year Mr. Sullivan introduced another famous act — from Liverpool!

Here’s the rest of this week’s lineup:

Thursday, August 27

The Shipwreck at SALT: Broder and Bogart, featuring special guest Hoodoo Loungers’ drummer,

Dave Giacone, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Gazebo at Volunteer Park: Penny and John Kerr with John Cadwallader, 6:30 p.m.

The Pridwin Hotel: Salsa dancing,

7 p.m.

Friday, August 28

The Shipwreck at SALT: Dan Reyburn, 1 to 4 p.m.; Ray Red, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen and Doug Broder, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

The Shipwreck at SALT: Black and Crow 1 to 4 p.m., Ray Red, 5 to 8 p.m.

Perlman Music Program: Itzhak Perlman’s 70th Birthday Celebration, 7:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, August 30

The Shipwreck at SALT: Jim Preston, 1 to 4 p.m.; Scott E Hopson, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Jane Hastay, Peter Martin Weiss, Baron Lewis and John Cataletto.

VUE: Dennis Raffelock, 6 to 9 p.m.

Monday, August 31

The Shipwreck at SALT: Chris Hurley, 5 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

The Shipwreck at SALT: Bruce MacDonald, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Jon DiVello Band,

6 p.m.

The Pridwin: Dennis Raffelock, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

The Shipwreck at SALT: The Fifth, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Pridwin: The Lone Sharks, 7 p.m.