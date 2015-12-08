Tuning Up: Music on the Island

The Shelter Island Jazzfest wraps up this week with three more great bands: The Grand Street Stompers, the HooDoo Loungers and vocalist Vanessa Trouble.

A special shout-out goes to the venerable Gene Casey, who this past week received the 2015 Long Island Music Award from the Long Island Music Hall of Fame. Gene’s band, The Lone Sharks, is a regular at the Pridwin Wednesday night barbecue and his duo can often be found at the Shipwreck at SALT. Anyone who knows Gene knows how hard he has worked to bring genuine rockabilly “with a twang” to the Long Island music scene for nearly 30 years. Way to go, Gene!

It was also nice to see such a good turnout for the first gazebo concert at Volunteer Park last Thursday. The music scene here continues to grow and we love it.

Check out this week’s lineup:

Thursday, August 13

The Shipwreck at SALT: Broder and Bogart, 5 to 8 p.m.

The gazebo at Volunteer Park: Catbird Band, 6:30 p.m. Free.

The Pridwin Hotel: Salsa dancing, 7 p.m.

The Dory: Shelter Island Jazzfest, the Grand Street Stompers, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $50 dinner and show; $30 show only. Reservations: 749-4300

Friday, August 14

The Shipwreck at SALT: Southold Slim, 1 to 4 p.m.; Ray Red, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Dory: Shelter Island Jazzfest, the HooDoo Loungers, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $20 cover. Reservations: 749-4300.

Perlman Music Program: Works in Progress concert, 8 p.m. Free.

Saturday, August 15

The Shipwreck at SALT: Scott E Hopson, 1 to 4 p.m,; Mick Hargreaves, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Dory: Shelter Island Jazzfest, Vanessa Trouble, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $20 cover. Reservations: 749-4300.

Perlman Music Program: Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, August 16

The Shipwreck at SALT: Dan Reyburn, 1 to 4 p.m.; Scott E Hopson, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Patti Graham, vocalist, with Jane Hastay, Peter Martin Weiss, Baron Lewis and John Cataletto, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

VUE: Dennis Rafflelock, 6 to 9 p.m.

Monday, August 17

The Shipwreck at SALT: Chris Hurley, 5 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18

The Shipwreck at SALT: Bruce MacDonald, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Jon DiVello Band, 6 p.m. The Pridwin: Dennis Raffelock, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 19: The Shipwreck at SALT: Mick Hargreaves, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Pridwin: Majic, 7 p.m.