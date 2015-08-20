Tuning up: August 20 to 26

You know how when you install new shelves and seemingly within minutes, they’re completely full? The same goes for music venues. As soon as a new venue opens up, there are more than enough musicians clamoring for space and new audiences eager to listen to them.

It used to be that the music scene almost completely dried up after Labor Day, but now there are so many open mics that run weekly throughout the year, it’s hard to decide where to go or where to play!

Highlights for me last week included watching vibraphonist Max Feldschuh with the Richard Siegler Group at the Dory and checking out Freddy Cole’s guitarist Randy Napolean with his unique finger-style playing.

Here’s this week’s lineup:

Thursday, August 20

The Shipwreck at SALT: Broder and Bogart, 5 to 8 p.m.

The gazebo at Volunteer Park: Stephen Fearing, 6:30 p.m. Free.

The Pridwin: Salsa dancing, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 21

The Shipwreck at SALT: Southold Slim, 1 to 4 p.m.; Ray Red, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen and Doug Broder, 6:30 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 22

The Shipwreck at SALT: Nick Kerzner, 1 to 4 p.m.; Joe Taylor, 5 to 8 p.m.

Perlman Music Program: Alumni and Students’ Works in Progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Free.

Sunday, August 23

The Shipwreck at SALT: Clinton Curtis, 1 to 4 p.m.; Scott E Hopson, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Darcey, vocalist, with Jane Hastay, Peter Martin Weiss, Baron Lewis and John Cataletto, 6 to 9:30 p.m.

VUE: Dennis Raffelock: 6 to 9 p.m.

Monday, August 24

The Shipwreck at SALT: Chris Hurley, 5 to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25

The Shipwreck at SALT: Gene Casey, 5 to 8 p.m.

Ram’s Head Inn: Jon DiVello Band, 6 p.m.

The Pridwin: Dennis Raffelock, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, August 26

The Shipwreck at SALT: Mick Har­greaves, 5 to 8 p.m.

The Pridwin Hotel: The Lone Sharks, 7 p.m.