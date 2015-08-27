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Around the Island

The Island’s weekly calendar

By JoAnn Kirkland

COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 27 to Friday, September 4

 

EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library, Wades Beach, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 749-0042.

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
“Minion” Slime, kids’ craft, Shelter Island Library, 1 p.m. Free.
Back to school WiiU, for grades 6 and up, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Free.
Outdoor Concert Series, Penny and John Kerr with John Cadwallader, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo. Free.
Library Book Club, members discuss “The Miniaturist” by Jessie Burton, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
Going batty, for kids ages 4 and up, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. 749-1001.
Friday Night Dialogues, author Talia Carner talks about her book, “Hotel Moscow,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
Save the bays, for adults, hands-on demo of reintroduction of shellfish, Mashomack Preserve, 9 to 10:30 a.m. 749-1001. Donations appreciated.
Menantic Peninsula Association, annual meeting and cocktail party. Guest speaker, Tim Purtell. Island Boatyard deck, 4 p.m. Call Kathryn Cunningham at 749-3422 for more info.
Birthday concert, celebrate Itzhak Perlman’s 70th birthday, Perlman Music Program, under the tent, 7:30 p.m. Free. Limited indoor seating; arrive early and bring a blanket or beach chair.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m., Reverend Galen Guengerich will speak; honoring Shelter Island Association.
Chamber of Commerce Duck Race, sponsor a duck for $20 and win money, 12 noon, race begins at 1 p.m., Volunteer Park, Bridge Street. Call the Chamber at 877-893-2290 or visit shelterislandchamber.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 31
Challenger Soccer Camp, Fiske Field, ages 3 and 4: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., $100 per player; ages 5 and older: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., $160 per player. Runs through Friday, September 4. Advance registration required; call Garth at 749-0978.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Friday Night Dialogues, Peter Lighte, author, “Host of Memories: Tales of Inevitable Happenstance,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free, donations welcome.

MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
August 27: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.
September 1: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.
September 2: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.