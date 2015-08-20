The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 20 to Thursday, August 27:

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library, Wades Beach, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 749-0042.

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Tween craft, make a duct tape pencil case, for grades 6 and up, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Free.

Outdoor Concert Series, Stephen Fearing, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street, weather permitting. Sponsored by Shelter Island Town. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Feathers for Lunch, Mashomack Preserve, ages 4 and up. Learn about feathered friends and play a game, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. 749-1001.

Summer Book Club party, for adult members, 12 noon to 1:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library lower level. Call Jocelyn at 749-0042 for info.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Rain Forest Remedies of Ecuador,” Island herbalist Sarah Shepherd, Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

Annual Art Show and Craft Fair, Shelter Island School grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Lemonade & Bake Sale, Presbyterian Church’s parking lot, starting at 8 a.m. Catbird Band plays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fire Department’s Country Fair, Center firehouse grounds, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Kids games, live music, great food. Free.

Green Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., outdoors, American Legion grounds. Free.

Pet Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Police station, dog licensing, dogs and cats available for adoption. Free microchipping and rabies vaccines, 12 noon to 2 p.m.

“Love’s Labour’s Lost,” Sylvester Manor lawn, 6:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a blanket or low chair. Adult tickets, $18, students, $10, children under 10 are free. Purchase tickets at sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626. Repeats August 23.

Bats at Mashomack, for adults, presentation with bat expert Mike Fishman, then head into the fields, 7 to 9 p.m. Call 749-1001 to save a place. Donations appreciated.

Works in Progress Concert, alumni and students, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

Union Chapel in the Grove, 10:30 a.m., Reverend Lee van Rensburg.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

Taylor’s Island field trip, sponsored by Shelter Island Library, with P.A.T. Hunt, 10:30 a.m. Bring a bag lunch; drinks provided. Free, donations appreciated. Reservations required. Call 749-0042.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

Back to school WiiU, for tweens, Shelter Island Library, 3 p.m. Free.

Outdoor Concert Series, Penny and John Kerr with John Cadwallader, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo. See August 20 listing.

Library Book Club, members discuss “The Miniaturist” by Jessie Burton, 7 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 21: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

August 24: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.

August 25: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 26: Zoning Board of Appeals hearing, 7:30 p.m.

August 27: Green Options Committee, 12 noon.