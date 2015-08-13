The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 13 to Friday, August 21.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids. Cancelled 8/14.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library, Wades Beach, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 749-0042.

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Viking Bronze Casting, learn lost-wax casting and cast your own, with Cheryl Frey Richards, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Outdoor Concert Series, Catbird with Heather Reylek and Pete Mikochik, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street, weather permitting. Sponsored by Shelter Island Town. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Dinoman: Superheroes of Science, dinosaurs and “Dinoman” performance, Youth Center at American Legion, 10:30 a.m. Free.

Friday Night Dialogues, author Amanda Harris discusses “Fruits of Eden,” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music students, 8 p.m., performance tent. No reservations necessary.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 15

ArtSI Open Studios Tour, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Check out artsi.info for map of artist locations. Repeats on Sunday, August 16.

Slave Dwelling Project, 1 to 2 p.m., featuring Joseph McGill, Katrina Browne, Dr. Bogues and other speakers. $10 per person; children 12 and under free. Call 749-0626 or email info@sylvestermanor.org to register. House tours from 12 noon to 3 p.m. require separate sign up.

Fire Department Chicken Barbecue, 4 to 8 p.m., St. Gabe’s field. $25 per person, $15 for kids; take-out available. Advance tickets at brownpapertickets.com or local businesses.

Summer Soirée, benefits Island Gift of Life Foundation, 4 to 7 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. Cocktails, live music, appetizers, J. McLaughlin trunk show. Free; donations appreciated. 749-0811.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music students, 7:30 p.m., performance tent. No reservations necessary.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16

Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend W. Douglas Hood Jr., 10:30 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

Bird Quest, learn about birds, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m., ages four and up. Free.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

Vacation Book Bingo, for kids, win books, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free.

Desserts needed, bake for Camp Adventure participants and volunteers; theme is Dr. Seuss. Drop off at school parking lot from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Call Debbie Speeches at 749-8895 for info.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

Outdoor Concert Series, Stephen Fearing, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street, weather permitting. Sponsored by Shelter Island Town. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

Friday Night Dialogues, “Rain Forest Remedies of Ecuador,” Island herbalist and beekeeper Sarah Shepherd. Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

“Love’s Labour’s Lost,” Sylvester Manor lawn, 6:30 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a blanket or low chair. Adult tickets, $18, students, $10, children under 10 are free. Additional $20 donation upgrades one adult ticket to “Manor Seating.” Purchase tickets at sylvestermanor.org or call 749-0626.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 13: Chamber of Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

August 15: Village of Dering Harbor Board of Trustees, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

August 15: Public hearing on local noise law, Village of Dering Harbor, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

August 15: Public hearing, Architectural Review Board, Village of Dering Harbor, Village Hall, 9:30 a.m.

August 17: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

August 17: Shelter Island School Board meeting, school board room, 6 p.m.

August 17: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

August 18: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 19: Zoning Board of Appeals, Cancelled.

August 21: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.