The Island’s weekly calendar

Here’s what’s happening around the Island from Thursday, August 6 to Thursday, August 13.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion, St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, has resumed its regular hours. 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Book sale, Tuesdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Shelter Island Library.

Clase de Ingles, English class for Spanish-speaking adults, Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at 8:30 a.m., Fiske Field. $5/class. Maggie, 664-1476.

Farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Historical Society’s Havens House grounds, rain or shine.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Shelter Island Library upper level, Thursdays at 5 p.m. 749-0042.

Ladies Scramble, Shelter Island Country Club, Mondays at 9 a.m. 749-2250.

Lego Club, on summer hiatus.

Let’s Rhyme and Play, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, stories and playtime for little kids.

Mah-jongg Club, Library lower level, every Monday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menantic Yacht Club, Sunfish races, Sundays, 2 p.m., West Neck Harbor. Call Bob Harris at 749-0524 for info.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Pop-up library, Wades Beach, Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 749-0042.

Preschool Story Time, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 3 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on summer hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior yoga, 749-1059. Classes are currently closed.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, $10/week. Call Lois Charls at 749-1059 or 599-3711.

Softball pickup game, Sundays, starting at 5 p.m. at Fiske Field. Men and women of all ages welcome to play.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Sylvester Manor farmstand, Wednesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tai Chi, Recreation Department, Fred Soroka, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler Time, Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library, storytime, songs and fun.

Yoga with Arleen, Tuesdays, 9 a.m. Shelter Island Library. $5 per class. Bring a mat.

Youth Center, Legion Hall, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym only Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Recreation Department, Wednesdays (Callie Atkins), 5 to 6 p.m.,Youth Center, $5 per class.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 6

Pillowcase Scavenger Hunt, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free. 749-0042.

Outdoor Concert Series, Jim Preston, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street, weather permitting. Sponsored by Shelter Island Town. Free.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

Native American crafts, 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Free, donations appreciated. 749-1001.

Friday Night Dialogues, Christie Pfoertner, Peconic Estuary Program, talks about rain barrels and reward program. 7 p.m. Shelter Island Library. Free, donations welcome.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 8

Family Movie Matinee: “Home,” 2 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Free.

Summer Games benefit, 3 to 7 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn, benefits Ambulance Foundation. $50 admission includes lawn games, barbecue, wine from Wolffer Vineyard and live music. For tickets call 749-0811 or visit theramsheadinn.com.

Kettle Clambake, Taylor’s Island, 2 to 5 p.m. SOLD OUT.

Artist exhibit and opening reception, artist Janet Culbertson, 4 to 6 p.m., Griffing and Collins. Exhibit runs through October.

Dance Party, Shelter Island Historical Society, 8 to 10 p.m., $5 per person. 749-0025.

Creek Nightlife, 8 to 9 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Bring waterproof shoes and flashlight. Free, donations appreciated. Call 749-1001.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Union Chapel in the Grove, Reverend Sam Clover and Garden Club of Shelter Island Memorial Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow.

Summer Strings concert series, the Wiles trio, Sylvester Manor, gates open at 4:30 p.m., concert at 5 p.m. $15, $10 students; kids under 10 free. Visit eventbrite.com or call 749-0626.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Environmental Education Program, Mashomack Preserve, 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Session is full.

Mystery Monday Book Club, members discuss “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency” by Alexander McCall Smith. Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 11

Volleyball clinic, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for girls and boys ages 13 to 17. Shelter Island School gym, sponsored by Shelter Island Town. Free. Repeats on Wednesday, August 12. Preregistration required; call 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Garden Club workshop, hands-on demonstration on “Underwater Floral Design” with designer Marisa Katsurin, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Free; everyone welcome.

Tea with Super-Friends, Shelter Island Library, 2 p.m. Free. Call 749-0042.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Outdoor Concert Series, Catbird with Heather Reylek and Pete Mikochik, 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo. See August 6 listing.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 14

Friday Night Dialogues, author Amanda Harris discusses “Fruits of Eden: David Fairchild and America’s Plant Hunters.” Shelter Island Library, 7 p.m. Free; donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 10: MS4, 3 p.m.

August 10: Shelter Island Library Board, library, 7 p.m.

August 10: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

August 11: Taylor’s Island Committee, 9 a.m.

August 11: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

August 11: Planning Board, 7 p.m.