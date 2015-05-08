The Chequit Unveils Red Maple Restaurant

A roaring fireplace on a cold night might be the furthest thing from your mind while enjoying a fruity cocktail in August, but a new Shelter Island restaurant is aiming to be a go-to spot for both the flip-flop and wool sock seasons.

“The design was to create a space that was light and airy through summer, then had a warm and cozy feel for winter as Red Maple will be open year round,” said David Bowd, who co-owns the Chequit Inn, which recently unveiled its new restaurant, Red Maple.

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