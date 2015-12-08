Taylor’s Island seawall plan could be tweaked

Before embarking on what could be a $350,000 grant-paid project to replace the south seawall at Taylor’s Island, there will be a group meeting at the site to tweak early design plans.

The decision was reached at a Tuesday morning meeting at Town Hall after Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Co-chair P.A.T. Hunt appealed to her colleagues to consider an alternative plan.

There was a “rush” to file a grant application by early May with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation for money to cover the costs of replacing a concrete seawall on the southern side of Taylor’s Island that has been leaking, Ms. Hunt said. She’s not opposed to taking steps to protect the Smith-Taylor Cabin where seawater came within 20 feet of the cabin at the height of Superstorm Sandy.

Instead of demolishing the concrete seawall, she wants to retain that part of it that can be salvaged and has historical significance and then use the planned rock revetment on either side to shore it up.

“We are considering the safety and vulnerability of the cabin,” Ms. Hunt said, while explaining she was in no way suggesting that the committee turn down the grant money.

In addition to members of the committee and foundation, Ms. Hunt wants architects who worked on the Smith-Taylor Cabin restoration and Town Engineer John Cronin and Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. to be along for the site visit.

She expressed optimism that the state agency would embrace a plan that “keeps Taylor’s Island history intact” and could cost less than the plan to totally demolish the concrete seawall.

Still, committee member Kathleen Gooding said there were “a lot of failings in a lot of sections of the wall” and she questioned whether there could be a plan to retain any part of it.

It’s more than “just seeping,” Ms. Gooding said about the damaged concrete seawall.

Others, including Councilman Ed Brown, who is liaison to the committee, worried that changing the plan could result in losing funding. He shared his concern with the committee and later with the Town Board at its Tuesday work session.

While all agreed to another visit to the site, only Ms. Hunt and committee member Richard Surozenski fully embraced the idea of trying to retain the existing cement seawall.

Whether minds will be changed as a result of the site visit remains to be seen.

If the project does move forward, with or without retention of some part of the concrete seawall, the town will have to explore ways to get money, since grants are not paid out until projects are completed and forms can be completed demonstrating how the funds were used.

BOAT SUPPORTS FOUNDATION

In other actions, Ms. Hunt announced that a boat donated to the foundation by Gerald and Linda Paige Levine was sold by putting it out to bid and accepting the highest bid that came from Richard Ruscica. Mr. Ruscica’s bid was $850 and the money will go to the foundation for ongoing support of Taylor’s Island, Ms. Hunt said.

Mr. Ruscica is a student at Unity College in Maine studying to be a wildlife and fishery warden. He plans to use the boat to practice fishing since school scholarships are based on that skill, Ms. Hunt said.